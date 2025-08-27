Kilos Of Cocaine, Gun Seized In 'Major Narcotics Trafficker's' NY Storage Unit: DA

On Tuesday, Aug. 26, a jury found Thedford Browning, 53, guilty in Orange County Court of operating as a major trafficker, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminal possession of a weapon, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said.

The conviction followed a year-long investigation by the City of Middletown Police Department, assisted by the Orange County Drug Taskforce. Prosecutors proved that Browning operated as a “profiteer,” knowingly possessing cocaine valued at more than $75,000 within a six-month period with intent to sell.

On July 25, 2024, Middletown police searched a CubeSmart storage unit on Dolson Avenue linked to Browning, finding over 3 kilograms of cocaine, a defaced Tech Nine assault weapon, more than $40,000 in cash, and drug paraphernalia such as digital scales, packaging materials, and money counters.

Later that day, police searched Browning’s James Street residence, where they seized additional cocaine, a loaded defaced .38-caliber revolver, and more packaging supplies. Authorities said the drugs had a street value of over $200,000.

Evidence at trial also showed that Browning either sold or arranged sales of cocaine to undercover agents on at least 15 separate occasions.

Browning remains held in the Orange County Jail without bail and is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, Oct. 24.

