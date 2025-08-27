A Few Clouds 68°

Kilos Of Cocaine, Gun Seized In 'Major Narcotics Trafficker's' NY Storage Unit: DA

A 53-year-old man is facing up to 25 years to life in prison after being convicted on charges connected to the more than $200,000 in cocaine and other drug paraphernalia that were found in his Orange County storage unit, prosecutors announced. 

Middletown resident Thedford Browning was convicted on drug ad weapons charges after police found more than three kilograms of cocaine in his storage unit at the CubeSmart facility on Dolson Avenue in Middletown.

 Photo Credit: Orange County District Attorney's Office/Google Maps street view
The DA's Office released pictures of a 9mm assault weapon (left), a .38 caliber revolver (top right), and three kilos of cocaine found in Browning's possession. 

 Photo Credit: Orange County District Attorney's Office
Ben Crnic
On Tuesday, Aug. 26, a jury found Thedford Browning, 53, guilty in Orange County Court of operating as a major trafficker, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminal possession of a weapon, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said. 

The conviction followed a year-long investigation by the City of Middletown Police Department, assisted by the Orange County Drug Taskforce. Prosecutors proved that Browning operated as a “profiteer,” knowingly possessing cocaine valued at more than $75,000 within a six-month period with intent to sell. 

On July 25, 2024, Middletown police searched a CubeSmart storage unit on Dolson Avenue linked to Browning, finding over 3 kilograms of cocaine, a defaced Tech Nine assault weapon, more than $40,000 in cash, and drug paraphernalia such as digital scales, packaging materials, and money counters.  

Later that day, police searched Browning’s James Street residence, where they seized additional cocaine, a loaded defaced .38-caliber revolver, and more packaging supplies. Authorities said the drugs had a street value of over $200,000. 

Evidence at trial also showed that Browning either sold or arranged sales of cocaine to undercover agents on at least 15 separate occasions. 

Browning remains held in the Orange County Jail without bail and is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, Oct. 24. 

