Killer Could Be Weeks Away From Walking Free After Brutal Murder Of 13-Year-Old NY Girl

An online petition directed to the New York State Parole Board urges commissioners to deny parole to Robert Golub, who was convicted of killing Kelly Ann Tinyes in Valley Stream in 1989.

The petition, which has gathered more than 3,000 signatures, describes Golub’s actions as “one of the most heinous crimes” Long Island has ever seen.

“A young life was taken before it could truly begin,” the petition states. “Robert Golub viciously and sadistically tortured her and then mutilated her body and hid her under his basement stairs.”

The petition notes that even the judge at Golub’s sentencing called the punishment “not harsh enough,” saying: “The acts which you committed in this case are, by far, the most atrocious that I have ever experienced in my seventeen years as a judge.”

Golub, who was 21 at the time of the murder, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison and has been eligible for parole since 2013. His release has been denied at every hearing — most recently in 2023 — but under state law he is entitled to a new review every two years, with the next chance set for November.

Each time, Kelly’s family and neighbors must relive the trauma, filing statements and petitions urging the board to keep him behind bars.

“Please sign and share if you can. Kelly was my neighbor and childhood friend," Laura DeLuca wrote on Facebook. "Your support is greatly appreciated."

Case Background

Kelly Tinyes was babysitting her younger brother in Valley Stream on March 3, 1989, when she received a phone call, according to Nassau County Police. She told her brother she was heading down the block to a friend’s house, but never returned.

Neighbors reported seeing her walk into the Golub family home. The next day, police searching the house found Kelly’s mutilated body hidden beneath a basement staircase.

Golub, then a bodybuilder, was arrested and later convicted of second-degree murder. DNA evidence linking him to the crime marked the first conviction in New York State won on the basis of forensic DNA testing.

The trial included gruesome details that horrified even seasoned investigators. Prosecutors said Kelly had been strangled, stabbed, and mutilated before her body was concealed in the basement.

Golub, now 57, appealed but was repeatedly denied. Over the years, he has alternated between claiming innocence and admitting responsibility. At a parole hearing in 2013, he admitted killing Kelly but described it as an “accident” followed by panic.

The parole board called his explanations inconsistent and ruled that his release would be “incompatible with the welfare of society.”

The case has been chronicled in books and national media, cementing its place as one of Long Island’s most infamous crimes.

Author Ronald J. Watkins detailed the killing in his 2000 book Against Her Will: The Senseless Murder of Kelly Ann Tinyes, while the story was also featured on a 1990 episode of Geraldo.

