K9 Searches Ravine, Sniffs Out Gun Hidden In Mud After Shots Fired At NY Home

Deputies responded to a home in the Campbell Hall area on Sunday night, Oct. 26, following reports of a domestic disturbance involving a gunshot, according to a statement from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

When deputies arrived, they found a man standing in the driveway, who was immediately detained. After interviewing family members, investigators determined that during a verbal argument, the suspect had grabbed a handgun, walked into the backyard, and fired a round toward the woods.

By the time deputies arrived, the gun was no longer in his possession.

Deputy Luke Solomon and his K-9 partner Enzo launched an evidence search, tracking through a large field, wooded area, and ravine behind the home. After several minutes, K-9 Enzo located the firearm, which was partially submerged in mud in a water-filled area, the Sheriff's Office said.

Moments later, Enzo also found a loaded magazine hidden in tall grass near the ravine.

With both items recovered, the suspect, whose name was not made public, was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a firearm, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The man was arraigned and released pending a future court date, the Sheriff’s Office said.

