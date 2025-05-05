K-9 Hero: Missing Autistic Boy Found Safe In Hudson Valley After Early-Morning Search

The child was reported missing around 6:50 a.m. on Monday after leaving his home in the Village of Montgomery more than an hour earlier, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Village police called in the Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit for help, and Deputy Brian Burger and K-9 Jett quickly responded to the scene.

K-9 Jett picked up the boy’s scent behind the house and tracked it through nearby woods and a valley. Police said the dog’s behavior changed noticeably at the edge of the tree line, leading deputies deeper into the brush.

Moments later, Jett found the boy crouched down and hidden in thick vegetation. Deputy Matt King stepped in and safely brought the child out of the dense area.

The boy was not hurt and was quickly reunited with his mother, officials said.

Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta praised the deputies and their K-9 partner for their teamwork and fast response.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.