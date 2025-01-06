Justin Trudeau Will Resign As Canadian Prime Minister

Trudeau, who has led the party since 2013, stated, “Despite my best efforts to work through it, Parliament has been paralyzed.”

He made this announcement late Monday morning, Jan. 6, in Ottawa, and will remain in his roles until a replacement is elected during an emergency meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Pressure had been building within the party for months as it began losing popularity in polls. Tensions escalated when President-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose 25-percent tariffs on Canada, which he called the "51st state" of America.

"This country deserves a real choice in the next election," Trudeau said, "and it's become clear to me if I'm having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election."

The 53-year-old Trudeau said he shared his decision with his children over dinner on Sunday, Jan. 5, reflecting on his family legacy as the son of former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, who served in the post for 15 years.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.