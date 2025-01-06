Mostly Cloudy 22°

Joseph Nocella Named United States Attorney For Eastern District Of New York

Joseph Nocella, Jr., a veteran prosecutor and judge with an extensive legal background, has been named the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, according to a statement from former President Donald J. Trump.

“Judge Nocella has a strong record of bringing Law and Order to the incredible people of New York,” Trump said in the announcement. “Congratulations, Judge Nocella!”

Nocella served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District from 1991 to 1995, prosecuting cases involving racketeering, extortion, and fraud. His work earned recognition from the FBI director at the time. After leaving federal service, he practiced law privately for over a decade before taking on the role of Town Attorney for Oyster Bay, New York.

A graduate of Columbia Law School, Nocella began his legal career as a law clerk for Hon. Lawrence M. McKenna, U.S. District Judge for the Southern District of New York. He later served as a Nassau County District Court Judge and Family Court Judge, earning a “Well Qualified” rating from the Nassau County Bar Association's Judiciary Committee in 2024.

As U.S. Attorney, Nocella will lead prosecutions and civil cases in a jurisdiction known for handling some of the nation’s most complex and high-profile legal matters. His appointment marks a continuation of a career devoted to public service and legal excellence.

