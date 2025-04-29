Jonas Brothers Celebrate 20 Years With Living the Dream Tour, Kicking Off At MetLife Stadium

The Jonas Brothers have come a long way from their teen heartthrob days. Along the way, they’ve faced breakups, comebacks, and the pressures that come with growing up in the spotlight—and here they are, stronger than ever, ready to take on the stage again.

This summer, after a short break following their last tour in 2023, the trio will hit the road for their 43-date Jonas20: Living the Dream Tour across North America. And trust us, you won’t want to miss it. Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster, StubHub, and Vivid Seats.

Want to see them live? Here’s where you can:

This tour is a huge milestone for the band, who’ve spent the last 20 years building a legacy that includes albums, tours, and personal projects. But they’re not just hitting the road to celebrate two decades of music—they’re also dropping a new album, "Greetings from Your Hometown," on August 8.

Expect a fresh sound that stays true to the pop-rock vibe that made the Jonas Brothers a household name. The lead single, “Love Me to Heaven,” has already been creating buzz since its release earlier this year.

It’s time to relive the hits, discover some new favorites, and experience the magic of the Jonas Brothers live. Tickets are available now, so grab yours before they sell out! Don’t miss your chance to be part of this epic celebration.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.