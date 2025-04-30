John Elway's Business Partner Killed After Golf Cart Tragedy With HOF QB

Jeff Sperbeck died after he hit his head on the asphalt at the Madison Club in La Quinta, California, on Saturday, April 26, TMZ reported. Elway was behind the wheel, though investigators said there were no indications that the Hall of Famer was driving erratically.

Sperbeck was on life support at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs until his death around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, TMZ said.

The outlet said Sperbeck and Elway's wives were there along with Elway's son.

Local outlet KSED said the Riverside County Sheriff's Office has opened an investigation into the incident.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.