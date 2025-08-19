Joe Jonas Grabs Bite At Hudson Valley Eatery Before Local Concert

The middle JoBro, 36, stopped at Main Street Farm in Livingston Manor on Monday, Aug. 18, just hours ahead of the Jonas Brothers’ performance at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel.

The show—featuring fellow pop-rockers Boys Like Girls—was part of the Jonas Brothers’ 20th anniversary “Greetings from Your Hometown” tour.

On Instagram, the band called it “both a celebration of 20 years of making music together and kicking off the next 20 with our new album, making this the most special performance we’ve ever done.”

But before the lights, crowd, and confetti, Jonas enjoyed a quieter moment. Photos shared to Main Street Farm’s Instagram page show him snapping selfies with fans, while the restaurant cheekily tagged one shot “Lunch-ing.”

For locals, it was a fun celebrity sighting at a spot already known as a destination in its own right. Since 2010, Main Street Farm—located at 36 Main Street—has served up sandwiches, scratch-made soups, and fresh salads using local farm ingredients.

The café doubles as a market, offering everything from Catskills craft ciders to artisanal cheeses, fresh trout, and house-baked goods. With sidewalk and river deck seating, plus grab-and-go options, it’s a favorite stop for visitors heading into the mountains.

Jonas’ surprise stop added a bit of star power to the menu, but the farm-to-table vibe is what keeps people coming back—whether they’re pop icons or just hungry fans.

Main Street Farm is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find out more on its website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.