J&J Ordered To Pay $966M In Baby Powder Cancer Lawsuit: Reports

The verdict in a Los Angeles court is one of the largest against J&J in ongoing lawsuits claiming the company’s talc-based products cause cancer, Reuters reported. Jurors awarded $16 million in compensatory damages and $950 million in punitive damages on Monday, Oct. 6.

The lawsuit was filed by the family of Mae Moore, an 88-year-old California woman who died in 2021. She was diagnosed with mesothelioma after decades of using J&J's talc baby powder, her family's attorneys said.

J&J worldwide vice president of litigation Erik Haas disputed the accusations that he claims are based on "junk science."

"We will immediately appeal this egregious and unconstitutional verdict that is directly at odds — in result and amount — with the vast majority of other talc cases wherein the company has prevailed, including the defense verdict last week [in South Carolina] against the same plaintiff law firm that brought this baseless action," Haas said in a statement to Law.com.

Trey Branham, a lawyer for Moore's family, told Reuters that his team is "hopeful that Johnson & Johnson will finally accept responsibility for these senseless deaths."

Headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, J&J stopped selling talc-based baby powder in the US in 2020, switching to a cornstarch-based product. The company faces more than 67,000 lawsuits linking its talc products to cancer, most of which involve ovarian cancer claims.

J&J has tried three times to use bankruptcy to settle the litigation, but has been blocked by federal courts.

