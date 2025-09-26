'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Returning To Sinclair-Owned ABC Stations

Sinclair Broadcast Group said its ABC affiliates will immediately begin airing Kimmel's program. While no new episode is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 26, a rerun will air.

The company said its decision followed "thoughtful feedback from viewers, advertisers, and community leaders."

"As a company rooted in local stations, Sinclair remains committed to serving our communities with programming that reflects their priorities, earns their trust, and promotes constructive dialogue," Sinclair said. "We look forward to continuing to work with ABC to deliver content that serves a broad spectrum of our communities."

The move comes days after Kimmel's return episode on Tuesday, Sept. 23, drew 6.26 million viewers and more than 21 million YouTube views. The comeback show drew the biggest audience in the program's 22-year history aside from a few specials.

Kimmel was sidelined after Nexstar Media Group said it wouldn't air the program due to comments Kimmel made in the aftermath of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk's killing. Sinclair also pulled the program shortly after Nexstar.

Sinclair and Nexstar were widely criticized for trying to appease President Donald Trump, a frequent critic of Kimmel. Nexstar is seeking Federal Communications Commission approval for its $6.2 billion merger with TEGNA, while Sinclair has been accused of pushing right-wing propaganda.

In its statement, Sinclair denied that it was pressured by the Trump administration.

"Our decision to preempt this program was independent of any government interaction or influence," Sinclair said. "Free speech provides broadcasters with the right to exercise judgment as to the content on their local stations. While we understand that not everyone will agree with our decisions about programming, it is simply inconsistent to champion free speech while demanding that broadcasters air specific content."

Nexstar hasn't said if it'll allow "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to return to its stations as of press time.

When Kimmel returns on Monday, Sept. 29, he'll host a week of shows in Brooklyn, New York, for the seventh time. High-profile guests on the schedule include actor Tom Hanks, fellow late-night host Stephen Colbert, music icon Bruce Springsteen, director Spike Lee, and "The Daily Show" comedian Josh Johnson.

Sinclair operates 38 ABC affiliates nationwide, including WSET in Roanoke, Virginia; WHAM in Rochester, New York; and WJLA in Washington, DC.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.