A Few Clouds 86°

SHARE

JetBlue Flight Slides Off Runway After Landing At Boston Logan; FAA Orders Ground Stoppage

A runway at Boston Logan International Airport was closed Thursday afternoon, June 12, after a plane skidded off of it earlier that day. 

Two JetBlue planes parked at&nbsp;Boston Logan International Airport

Two JetBlue planes parked at Boston Logan International Airport

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia/Funforme3
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

JetBlue flight 312 rolled off the runway around 11:55 a.m. No injuries were reported in the incident, Massport officials said. Passengers and crew were escorted off the plane and taken to a nearby terminal. 

The Airbus A220-300 was flying from Chicago's O'Hare Airport. 

The FAA put a ground stop on Runway 33-L is closed while officials investigate, but authorities lifted the stoppage at 1 p.m. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE