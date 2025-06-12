JetBlue Flight Slides Off Runway After Landing At Boston Logan; FAA Orders Ground Stoppage

JetBlue flight 312 rolled off the runway around 11:55 a.m. No injuries were reported in the incident, Massport officials said. Passengers and crew were escorted off the plane and taken to a nearby terminal.

The Airbus A220-300 was flying from Chicago's O'Hare Airport.

The FAA put a ground stop on Runway 33-L is closed while officials investigate, but authorities lifted the stoppage at 1 p.m. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

