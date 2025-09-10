Jerry Seinfeld Says 'Free Palestine' Advocates Worse Than KKK: Report

Seinfeld made the comments at Duke University on Tuesday, Sept. 9, the Duke Chronicle student newspaper reported. The unpublicized event was for Omer Shem Tov, a former Israeli hostage abducted during the Hamas-led attack at the Nova music festival on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

The 71-year-old implied that pro-Palestinian advocates are antisemitic.

“Free Palestine is, to me, just — you're free to say you don't like Jews. Just say you don't like Jews,” Seinfeld said, according to the Chronicle.

Seinfeld went further, arguing that Palestine advocates are worse than the Ku Klux Klan.

"By saying 'Free Palestine,' you're not admitting what you really think," said Seinfeld. "So it's actually — compared to the Ku Klux Klan, I'm actually thinking the Klan is actually a little better here because they can come right out and say, 'We don't like Blacks, we don't like Jews.' OK, that's honest."

The event was only open to Duke students, faculty, and staff.

"Tuesday's talk was a Chabad at Duke student-led event that invited Omer Shem Tov to share the story of his spiritual journey during 505 days in captivity," the university said in a statement to the Chronicle. "Jerry Seinfeld introduced the speaker and requested his appearance not be announced beforehand, given Omer Shem Tov's experiences were the focus of the event. Duke does not preview the remarks of speakers who are invited to campus, and the invitation of speakers to campus does not imply any endorsement of their remarks."

Seinfeld, a strong Israel supporter, was a commencement speaker at Duke in May 2024. About 100 graduates walked out of the ceremony over his support for Israel.

The comments come as a growing number of organizations describe Israel's occupation of Gaza as a genocide. Notable adopters of the phrase include Amnesty International, the United Nations Special Committee, and two prominent Israeli human rights groups: B'Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights Israel.

Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, which is the world's largest sovereign fund, announced in late August that it was divesting from US construction equipment company Caterpillar. The fund said Israel has used Caterpillar's bulldozers for "the widespread unlawful destruction of Palestinian property."

The Trump administration opposed Norway's divestment.

"We are very troubled by the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund's decision, which appears to be based on illegitimate claims against Caterpillar and the Israeli government," a State Department spokesperson told the Financial Times. "We are engaging directly with the Norwegian government on this matter."

The UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says at least 63,746 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 2023, with another 161,000 injured as of Wednesday, Sept. 4. A UN review of verified deaths in May found that nearly 70% of those killed were women and children.

By comparison, Israeli officials report 456 soldiers have died in Gaza since its ground operation began. About 1,656 Israelis and foreign nationals have been killed, with the majority of deaths linked to the Oct. 7 attacks.

At the Duke event, Seinfeld also spoke about traveling to Tel Aviv with his family in December 2023 to meet hostage families, calling the visit a "heartbreaking moment."

