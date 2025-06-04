Jeopardy!, Wheel Of Fortune Find Next-Day Streaming Homes: Where You Can Watch

Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune will soon have next-day streaming access on Hulu and Peacock, Sony Pictures Television said in a news release on Tuesday, June 3. The co-exclusive licensing agreements will give the long-running syndicated shows new digital homes.

In a first for the iconic franchises, viewers can get in-season episodes and access a library of past shows, offering fans more ways to watch.

"We are thrilled to bring America's favorite game shows to an even wider audience on Hulu, Hulu on Disney+, and Peacock," said Sony Pictures Television chair Keith Le Goy. "Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune are two of the most successful game shows in television history and we look forward to giving fans the best possible streaming access to our shows this fall."

The streaming move comes as CBS is locked in a legal battle with Sony over syndication rights, according to The Hollywood Reporter. CBS distributes the game shows to local stations.

Sony sued CBS for breach of contract in October 2024, claiming CBS failed to meet the syndication contract's terms and made unauthorized deals to distribute the shows in some international markets. CBS countersued several weeks later.

Sony briefly won a ruling in April that ended CBS' distribution rights, but an appeals court soon issued a stay. The appellate court ruled on Wednesday, May 28, that CBS can continue distributing the shows as the case continues.

Season 42 of Jeopardy! and season 43 of Wheel of Fortune are scheduled to begin in September.

