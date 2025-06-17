Does Jenna Bush Hager Hate The Haircut She Got Live On 'Today' Show? We Have Yet To See It

But fans hoping to catch a glimpse of her dramatic new ’do? Totally out of luck.

The "TODAY" host got the on-air chop from Chris McMillan, the celebrity stylist behind iconic looks like "The Rachel" (Jennifer Aniston), Michelle Williams, and Jessica Biel.

Her inspo? Leslie Bibb’s ultra-blunt bob on "The White Lotus."

Still, it wasn’t an easy decision. Fans lining the windows urged her not to do it. Even her daughter warned: “Mom, don’t do it. You’re going to regret it," Jenna said.

Jenna took a deep breath, and with one swift snip at the neck, it was gone.

“Bobs are like spring cleaning,” McMillan said. “Sometimes there’s bad damage, bad layers — this evens it up.”

On set, the blunt, low-maintenance bob got cheers from Bibb.

“You are such a badass," Bibb said. "You’re so cool."

But by Tuesday morning, the buzz turned to confusion. Jenna returned to the show — but with her new bob pinned up in an updo.

“Oh no not @JennaBushHager already wearing her new bob in an updo?!?!” one fan tweeted. “I really wanted to see it this morning :( @TODAYshow.”

Meanwhile, the show’s social media? Completely silent.

No clips, no photos, no glossy “after” shot.

So what gives? Is NBC hiding the haircut? Does Jenna secretly hate it? Daily Voice has reached out to NBC for photos.

Only time, and maybe Wednesday's episode, will tell.

