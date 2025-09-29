Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Nominations Now Through Monday, October 6th
Partly Cloudy 73°

SHARE

Jared Kushner, Saudi Arabia Buying Video Game Giant In Largest Leveraged Buyout Ever

One of the world's largest video game companies will be purchased by a group backed by one of President Donald Trump's sons-in-law and the Saudi Arabian government.

Affinity Partners CEO Jared Kushner, a Saudi Arabian flag, and a sign outside the headquarters of Electronic Arts.

Affinity Partners CEO Jared Kushner, a Saudi Arabian flag, and a sign outside the headquarters of Electronic Arts.

 Photo Credit: The White House (left), Unsplash - Aboodi Vesakaran (center), and Wikimedia Commons - Eliot Lash (right)
Saudi Crown Prince&nbsp;Mohammed bin Salman, Affinity Partners CEO Jared Kushner, and former Presidential advisor Ivanka Trump during a White House visit to Saudi Arabia in May 2017.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Affinity Partners CEO Jared Kushner, and former Presidential advisor Ivanka Trump during a White House visit to Saudi Arabia in May 2017.

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons - The White House
Chris Spiker
Email me Read More Stories

Electronic Arts will be taken private in a $55 billion all-cash deal, the gaming giant announced on Monday, Sept. 29. The company makes widely popular video games like Battlefield, EA Sports FC, EA Sports College Football, Madden NFL, and The Sims.

The group buying EA includes Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners. Affinity's CEO is Jared Kushner, husband of Ivanka Trump.

If approved, the deal would be the largest leveraged buyout in Wall Street history, CNBC reported. It would also end EA's 36-year run as a publicly traded company, which began when its shares closed their first day at a split-adjusted 52 cents.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson will remain in his same role that he's held since 2013.

"Our creative and passionate teams at EA have delivered extraordinary experiences for hundreds of millions of fans, built some of the world's most iconic [intellectual property], and created significant value for our business," Wilson said. "This moment is a powerful recognition of their remarkable work."

Kushner praised the deal.

"Electronic Arts ​is ​an ​extraordinary ​company with a ​world-class ​management ​team and a bold vision ​for ​the ​future," he said. "I've admired their ​ability to create iconic, lasting experiences, ​and ​as ​someone ​who ​grew up playing their ​games ​- and now enjoys them with his ​kids - I couldn't be ​more ​excited about ​what's ​ahead."

The PIF is expected to be the largest investor in the new corporate structure, rolling over its existing 9.9% stake in EA.

"PIF is uniquely positioned in the global gaming and esports sectors, building and supporting ecosystems that connect fans, developers, and IP creators," said Turqi Alnowaiser, PIF's head of international investments. "PIF has demonstrated a strong commitment to these sectors, and this partnership will help further drive EA's long-term growth, while fueling innovation within the industry on a global scale."

This is the second major deal involving Silver Lake, a private equity firm whose portfolio includes Dell Technologies, Fanatics, GoodRx, Klarna, and Waymo. Silver Lake is part of a joint venture with Oracle and Trump ally Larry Ellison to take over TikTok's US business.

Shareholders in EA stock will receive $210 per share, a 25% premium to the company's unaffected stock price of $168.32 on Thursday, Sept. 25. The offer also exceeds EA's all-time high of $179.01 on Thursday, Aug. 14.

EA’s board unanimously approved the transaction. 

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE