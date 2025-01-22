James Gandolfini Service Area Sets Opening Date After Renovations

The Montvale rest area will open its doors Monday, Jan. 27, and it’s bringing big Jersey energy along with some fan-favorite eats.

Dunkin’, Auntie Anne’s, Nathan’s, and the Applegreen retail market will be ready to serve up snacks and coffee to keep your road trip rolling. Burger King might be flipping burgers by Monday, but officials say they’ll know for sure later this week.

Meanwhile, Sunoco will take a little longer to join the fun, with plans to open during the week of Feb. 13.

The Park & Ride reopened with a new bus schedule in October.

The Gandolfini service area was one of the final four that had been closed as part of a $250 million project to renovate and overhaul all of the service areas on the Garden State Parkway and the NJ Turnpike, NJ Advance Media reports.

Gandolfini was born in Westwood and grew up in Park Ridge. He attended Rutgers University earning his BA in communications.

