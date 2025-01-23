Jackpot! Lottery Ticket Worth $30K Sold At Hudson Valley Convenience Store

A lottery ticket promising a five-figure payout was sold at a Hudson Valley convenience store, New York Lottery announced.

The top prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket – worth $29,469 – was snagged in Orange County, at the Smokes 4 Less located on North Plank Road in Newburgh. It was purchased for the evening drawing held Tuesday, Jan. 21.

TAKE 5 drawings are held twice daily, at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Players can check their ticket status on the New York Lottery website.

