Jackie Gleason’s Ufo-inspired ‘Mothership’ Estate in NY Hits Market for $5.5M

Known as “The Mothership,” the Cortlandt Manor property at 196 Furnace Dock Rd. is now listed for $5.5 million with The Corcoran Group.

Commissioned by Gleason and completed in 1959 after five years of construction, the mid-century modern estate sits on 8.6 wooded acres and blends into its surroundings with floor-to-ceiling windows and curved architectural details.

Designed by architect Robert Cika, the estate includes two curved, spaceship-like structures: the main home and a smaller companion building that has been used as a guesthouse and bunkhouse.

Gleason, best known as the star of The Honeymooners, was known to be fascinated with UFOs. His vision is evident in the home’s design, which features floor-to-ceiling windows, sweeping woodwork crafted by a Scandinavian shipbuilder, and Italian marble fireplaces and flooring.

In fact, Gleason reportedly purchased an entire quarry in Italy to ensure a supply of the stone, according to the listing.

The interior was built for entertaining and is said to have hosted celebrities including Frank Sinatra, Marilyn Monroe, Joe DiMaggio, and even Richard Nixon. The home features three curved bars, a game room with shuffleboard, and a marble dance floor.

The three-bedroom, 2.5-bath residence also includes a circular library and office, a stainless steel curved kitchen, and preserved built-in cabinetry.

In addition to the main “Mothership,” the property includes a 1930s stone colonial guesthouse known as “The Barracks” and a fully fenced vegetable and herb garden.

The full listing from The Corcoran Group can be viewed by clicking here.

