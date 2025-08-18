A Few Clouds 73°

SHARE

Jackie Gleason’s Ufo-inspired ‘Mothership’ Estate in NY Hits Market for $5.5M

A one-of-a-kind Westchester estate built for comedy legend Jackie Gleason — and designed to resemble flying saucers — has landed back on the market. 

A Cortlandt Manor estate known as "The Mothership," built for comedy legend Jackie Gleason, is now listed for $5.5 million. 

A Cortlandt Manor estate known as "The Mothership," built for comedy legend Jackie Gleason, is now listed for $5.5 million. 

 Photo Credit: Zillow/Wikimedia Commons via movie studio
The inside of "The Mothership." 

The inside of "The Mothership." 

 Photo Credit: Zillow
A look at the rest of the estate, including the second "Spaceship", herb garden, and gardening shed. 

A look at the rest of the estate, including the second "Spaceship", herb garden, and gardening shed. 

 Photo Credit: Zillow
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Known as “The Mothership,” the Cortlandt Manor property at 196 Furnace Dock Rd. is now listed for $5.5 million with The Corcoran Group. 

Commissioned by Gleason and completed in 1959 after five years of construction, the mid-century modern estate sits on 8.6 wooded acres and blends into its surroundings with floor-to-ceiling windows and curved architectural details.

Designed by architect Robert Cika, the estate includes two curved, spaceship-like structures: the main home and a smaller companion building that has been used as a guesthouse and bunkhouse.

Gleason, best known as the star of The Honeymooners, was known to be fascinated with UFOs. His vision is evident in the home’s design, which features floor-to-ceiling windows, sweeping woodwork crafted by a Scandinavian shipbuilder, and Italian marble fireplaces and flooring. 

In fact, Gleason reportedly purchased an entire quarry in Italy to ensure a supply of the stone, according to the listing. 

The interior was built for entertaining and is said to have hosted celebrities including Frank Sinatra, Marilyn Monroe, Joe DiMaggio, and even Richard Nixon. The home features three curved bars, a game room with shuffleboard, and a marble dance floor.

The three-bedroom, 2.5-bath residence also includes a circular library and office, a stainless steel curved kitchen, and preserved built-in cabinetry.

In addition to the main “Mothership,” the property includes a 1930s stone colonial guesthouse known as “The Barracks” and a fully fenced vegetable and herb garden. 

The full listing from The Corcoran Group can be viewed by clicking here. 

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE