IRS Unveils New Tax Brackets For 2026: What To Know

The IRS announced the new tax brackets on Thursday, Oct. 9. The changes will affect returns filed in 2027.

The update was revealed one day after the IRS said it would furlough nearly half its workforce during the ongoing government shutdown, CNBC reported. Furloughed IRS employees were told in a letter that they'll receive back pay, which came after President Donald Trump said that some federal workers "don't deserve" to be compensated after the shutdown.

The standard deduction for married couples will increase to $32,200. Single filers can deduct $16,100 and heads of households receive $24,150.

Tax Brackets

The top rate of 37% remains in place for individuals earning more than $640,600 and married couples filing jointly above $768,700.

Other brackets include:

35% for incomes of more than $256,225 ($512,450 joint)

32% for incomes of more than $201,775 ($403,550 joint)

24% for incomes of more than $105,700 ($211,400 joint)

22% for incomes of more than $50,400 ($100,800 joint)

12% for incomes of more than $12,400 ($24,800 joint)

10% for incomes of $12,400 or less ($24,800 joint)

The estate tax exemption rises to $15 million, up from $13.99 million in 2025. The IRS boosted childcare, earned income, transportation, and health tax benefits for 2026, while personal exemptions remain at zero and the cap on itemized deductions stays permanently eliminated.

You can click here to see all of the IRS changes for the 2026 tax year.

