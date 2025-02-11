IRS Scam Offers $1.4K To Victims In Rockland, DA Warns

In a public alert on Monday, Feb. 10, Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh's Office said residents have been contacted by scammers claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service.

The scam involves text messages claiming recipients are “eligible for a $1,400 economic impact statement.” The messages come from a Hotmail address, not a secure government email, and contain links to nonexistent websites.

Walsh emphasized that the IRS does not initiate contact with taxpayers through email, text messages, or social media to request personal or financial information.

"The IRS will only text or email you with prior permission. The agency may call you to set up a meeting, but you won't be asked for your personal information because the IRS already has it," the DA's Office said.

The alert comes as tax season begins, a time when scams impersonating the IRS often increase. Residents are urged to remain cautious and follow these tips to protect themselves and their loved ones from falling victim to such schemes.

Suspicious activity can be reported anonymously to the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office through its tip411 system. To submit a tip, residents can download the Rockland County DA Tip 411 app or text "RocklandCo DA" to 847411.

