IRS Scam Busted: $93M COVID Fraud Tied To Attempted Hit On Alleged Mastermind

Four people are facing federal charges in what prosecutors call the largest COVID-19 tax credit fraud scheme ever identified.

This $93 million operation allegedly involved fake companies, kickbacks, and a botched attempt to silence the ringleader.

The sprawling indictment, unsealed in Los Angeles, details an alleged conspiracy to defraud the IRS by submitting false claims for Coronavirus Response Credits.

These federal tax refunds were designed to help small businesses cover sick and family leave wages during the pandemic.

From 2020 to 2024, the group allegedly filed bogus claims on behalf of 148 companies, many of them fictitious, according to the Justice Department. Prosecutors say the IRS issued more than $93 million in checks based on the fraudulent paperwork.

At the center of the alleged scam is Kristerpher Turner, age 52, of Harbor City, California — also known as “Bullet” — who authorities say ran the scheme and collected up to 40 percent of the take from recruits and fraud clients.

Two of his co-defendants, Toriano Knox, age 55, and Kenya Jones, age 46, are also accused of trying to kill Turner in August 2023 after learning he might cooperate with law enforcement. Turner survived the ambush but is now paralyzed, officials said.

The four defendants — who also include Joyce Johnson, age 55 — face multiple federal charges, including conspiracy to commit mail fraud, submission of false claims, and in some cases, attempted murder and firearms violations. If convicted, Knox and Jones could face life in prison.

Federal agents from the FBI and IRS conducted the investigation.

