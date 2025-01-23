Fair 16°

Intoxicated Person 'Wanting To Die' Rescued On Tappan Zee Bridge, Hospitalized: Police

Emergency responders in the Hudson Valley sprang into action to assist an intoxicated pedestrian on the Tappan Zee Bridge who reportedly expressed thoughts of self-harm, police said.

The incident happened on the northbound side of the Tappan Zee Bridge. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Police responded to the northbound side of the bridge on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at around 4:15 p.m., after receiving reports about the person. Upon arrival, troopers found the pedestrian, who had reportedly made concerning comments about "wanting to die" and requested to be sent to a hospital, according to New York State Police.

Troopers ensured the individual’s safety before Tarrytown EMS arrived at the scene. The person was then transported to Nyack Hospital for evaluation.

Authorities did not release further details about the individual.

The new Tappan Zee Bridge's official name is the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. The old bridge's official name was the Gov. Malcolm Wilson Tappan Zee Bridge.

