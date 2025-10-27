Intoxicated Driver Hits Highway Patrol On LIE, Flees, Then Tries To Bribe Officers: Police

The driver, Chi Hung Leung, 50, of Brooklyn, allegedly attempted to flee the scene in the vehicle and then ran on foot. Both the officer and Leung were transported to area hospitals for treatment, police said.

Once apprehended, Leung allegedly offered officers money in exchange for his release, authorities added. He was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Leaving the Scene of an Incident Resulting in Injury, two counts of Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd Degree, and three counts of Bribery 2nd Degree.

Leung’s preliminary arraignment is set for the First District Court in Hempstead on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

