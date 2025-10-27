Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Votes Now Through Saturday, November 15th
Fair 44°

SHARE

Intoxicated Driver Hits Highway Patrol On LIE, Flees, Then Tries To Bribe Officers: Police

A Highway Patrol officer was struck by a 2024 Audi on the eastbound Long Island Expressway near Exit 38 in East Hills before dawn on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Chi Hung Leung

Chi Hung Leung

Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
A Nassau County Police Highway Patrol vehicle.

A Nassau County Police Highway Patrol vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The driver, Chi Hung Leung, 50, of Brooklyn, allegedly attempted to flee the scene in the vehicle and then ran on foot. Both the officer and Leung were transported to area hospitals for treatment, police said.

Once apprehended, Leung allegedly offered officers money in exchange for his release, authorities added. He was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Leaving the Scene of an Incident Resulting in Injury, two counts of Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd Degree, and three counts of Bribery 2nd Degree.

Leung’s preliminary arraignment is set for the First District Court in Hempstead on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE