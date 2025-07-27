Insurance Giant Reports Massive Data Theft Impacting US Customers

The hack has exposed the personal data of hundreds of thousands of customers, according to multiple reports.

Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America confirmed Saturday that hackers accessed sensitive information belonging to the majority of its 1.4 million US customers, as well as financial professionals and select employees.

The Minneapolis-based insurer said the breach occurred on Wednesday, July 16, when a “malicious threat actor” infiltrated a third-party, cloud-based system used by the company.

“The threat actor was able to obtain personally identifiable data related to the majority of Allianz Life’s customers, financial professionals, and select Allianz Life employees, using a social engineering technique,” the company said in a statement reported by the Daily Mail.

Allianz Life emphasized that its own internal systems were not breached, and the incident was limited to the third-party platform.

The company said it took immediate steps to contain the breach and notified the FBI. An investigation is ongoing, and Allianz Life has begun reaching out to those affected. The insurer stressed that the incident impacts only Allianz Life in the US, not other Allianz entities worldwide.

