Inmate Caught With Homemade Weapon Just Before His Release In NY: Sheriff

A Putnam County inmate was arrested after jail staff discovered a homemade weapon among his belongings as he was about to be released, authorities said.

The Putnam County Correctional Facility.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Friday, Sept. 5, when corrections staff at the Putnam County Correctional Facility were preparing an inmate’s property for release and found an item “which could be used to harm someone and is prohibited in the facility,” the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday, Sept. 11.

Investigators determined the weapon appeared to have been made while the inmate was in custody.

The inmate, 32-year-old Billy Batalla-Fuentes of Patterson, was charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband, Hess said. 

Batalla-Fuentes was arraigned in the Town of Carmel Court and released on his own recognizance pending a future court date. 

