Info Emerges On Rare All-Hands Meeting Of Nation's Military Leaders

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered hundreds of generals and admirals to assemble Tuesday, Sept. 30, at Marine Corps University in Quantico, Virginia, for a short lecture on military standards and the “warrior ethos,” according to a new report by The Washington Post, which cited multiple people familiar with the event.

The Post is now reporting in a story published Friday, Sept. 26, that the speech is expected to last less than an hour, yet senior officers are bracing for possible firings or demotions.

Orders went out earlier this week to virtually all top commanders worldwide, requiring anyone in a command role with the rank of one-star general or rear admiral and above to attend in person, along with their senior enlisted leaders, the outlet said.

The rush directive startled commands across the globe and prompted immediate travel scrambles.

Some four-star leaders and their staffs still do not know the full agenda, the Post reported.

The message to commanders amounted to “drop everything and report to Quantico,” according to the Post’s original earlier exclusive published on Thursday, Sept. 25.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell offered only a narrow preview, saying Thursday, Sept. 25, that Hegseth “will be addressing his senior military leaders early next week,” without additional details.

The gathering comes amid churn at the Pentagon. Earlier this year the Trump administration removed a number of senior officials, and Hegseth’s team has floated a sweeping consolidation of top commands.

A government shutdown is looming with the deadline to reach a deal just five days away.

And earlier this month, President Trump signed an executive order to rename the Department of Defense as the Department of War, a change that still requires congressional approval before it can take effect.

What is clear is the scale and rarity of the meeting. Bringing so many general and flag officers together on such short notice is unusual in modern times. As of late week, the Pentagon had not released a public agenda or list of attendees.

