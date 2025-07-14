'In It To Win It': Andrew Cuomo Launches Independent Bid For NYC Mayor After June Primary Loss

Poll Who should be the next mayor of New York? Andrew Cuomo (I) Curtis Sliwa (R) Eric Adams (I) Jim Walden (I) Zohran Mamdani (D) Someone else Submit Vote View Results Current Results Who should be the next mayor of New York? Andrew Cuomo (I) 46%

Cuomo confirmed Monday, July 14, that he will continue his campaign and run in the November general election despite his surprising primary defeat to progressive Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani in June.

“The Democratic primary did not go the way I had hoped,” Cuomo said in a campaign video shared on X. “To the 440,000 New Yorkers who voted for me, a sincere thank you. Thank you for believing in me and my agenda and in my experience. And I am truly sorry that I let you down.”

But Cuomo made clear that he’s not bowing out.

“As my grandfather used to say, when you get knocked down, learn the lesson and pick yourself back up and get in the game. And that is what I’m going to do,” he said. “The fight to save our city isn’t over.”

Cuomo will now face Mamdani, Republican Curtis Sliwa, independent Jim Walden, and incumbent Mayor Eric Adams — who is seeking re-election on an independent line — in what is shaping up to be a highly competitive race.

Cuomo, 67, emphasized his experience and moderate platform, contrasting himself with Mamdani’s bold progressive agenda.

“My opponent, Mr. Mamdani, offers slick slogans but no real solutions,” Cuomo said. “We need a city with lower rent, safer streets, where buying your first home is once again possible, where childcare won’t bankrupt you.”

Mamdani, 33, a self-described democratic socialist currently representing Queens in the New York State Assembly, pulled off a shocking primary upset in June. The son of Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair, he is running on a sweeping platform that includes fare-free buses, universal childcare, public grocery stores, and a major affordable housing push.

If elected, Mamdani would become the city’s first Muslim mayor. He has won enthusiastic support from young voters and progressives, along with endorsements from US Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Meanwhile, Adams — the current mayor — is attempting a rare independent run after losing ground with both moderates and progressives. He has sought to portray himself as a law-and-order candidate focused on crime and quality-of-life issues.

Cuomo, who resigned as New York governor in 2021 amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, is trying to mount a political comeback grounded in what he calls practical leadership and real-world experience.

“Only 13% of New Yorkers voted in the June primary. The general election is in November and I am in it to win it,” Cuomo said.

He promised to campaign aggressively in the months leading up to the general election in November: “Every day I’m gonna be hitting the streets, meeting you where you are to hear the good and the bad, problems and solutions. Because for the next few months, it’s my responsibility to earn your vote.”

