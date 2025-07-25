'I'm Gonna F—ing Kill You': Bodycam Captures Harrowing Lead-Up To Fatal NY Police Shooting

The footage – released by the New York Attorney General’s Office on Friday, July 25 – captures Chautauqua County deputies opening fire on 66-year-old Mark Bemis after what began as a domestic disturbance call in the town of Mina.

Deputies responded to Bemis’ rural home at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 18, following a 911 call. They encountered him outside armed with a shotgun, according to investigators.

The footage shows that deputies spent nearly four minutes yelling for Bemis to drop the weapon and warning that they would shoot him if he failed to comply.

Bemis is seen aiming the shotgun at a deputy Jacob Dietzal, who took cover behind a tree in the front yard.

“You pull that trigger I’m gonna [expletive] kill you,” Dietzal is heard yelling.

Minutes later, several shots ring out as the two exchange gunfire, the footage shows. Dietzal manages to radio that shots have been fired before his finger is grazed by a bullet, with blood clearly visible in the video.

Bemis was killed in the exchange. A shotgun was recovered at the scene, according to police.

Under state law, the Office of Special Investigation is mandated to investigate any incident where a police officer may have caused a person’s death, regardless of whether the individual was armed or in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

You can watch videos of the shooting here. WARNING: The footage contains content that viewers may find disturbing.

