Illegal Spa Shut Down, Woman Gets Prostitution Charge In NY Bust: Police

On Thursday, Aug. 28, around 3 p.m., Hyde Park Police arrested Zhanglian Liao, 48, of Flushing, Queens, after a probe into Pine Woods Spa, located at 7 Pine Woods Rd. in Hyde Park, the department announced on Friday, Aug. 29.

According to police, community members had lodged multiple complaints about suspected illegal activity at the business. Investigators discovered that Liao was operating the spa out of Suite 6 and was allegedly offering unlawful massage services.

Liao was charged with unauthorized practice and prostitution. She was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Hyde Park Town Court before Judge McArthur on Thursday, Sept. 4, at 5 p.m. for arraignment.

The spa has since been shut down.

Police credited the assistance of several agencies in the operation, including the Dutchess County Drug Task Force, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, the New York State Department of Education, and the Hyde Park Building Department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.