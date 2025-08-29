Mostly Cloudy 66°

Illegal Spa Shut Down, Woman Gets Prostitution Charge In NY Bust: Police

A Queens woman has been arrested on prostitution charges following an investigation that shut down a Dutchess County spa accused of offering illegal massage services, police announced.

Zhanglian Liao of Flushing is charged with prostitution and operating an unauthorized practice following a police crackdown at Pine Woods Spa at 7 Pine Woods Rd. in Hyde Park. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Hyde Park Police
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

On Thursday, Aug. 28, around 3 p.m., Hyde Park Police arrested Zhanglian Liao, 48, of Flushing, Queens, after a probe into Pine Woods Spa, located at 7 Pine Woods Rd. in Hyde Park, the department announced on Friday, Aug. 29.

According to police, community members had lodged multiple complaints about suspected illegal activity at the business. Investigators discovered that Liao was operating the spa out of Suite 6 and was allegedly offering unlawful massage services. 

Liao was charged with unauthorized practice and prostitution. She was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Hyde Park Town Court before Judge McArthur on Thursday, Sept. 4, at 5 p.m. for arraignment.

The spa has since been shut down.

Police credited the assistance of several agencies in the operation, including the Dutchess County Drug Task Force, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, the New York State Department of Education, and the Hyde Park Building Department.

