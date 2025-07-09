Mostly Cloudy 82°

SHARE

ID Released Of Teen, 19, Ejected In Fatal Rockland County Crash (Update)

Authorities have released the identity of the 19-year-old driver who was killed in a single-car crash in Rockland County over the holiday weekend. 

Ramapo Police have extra patrols following a series of car break-ins in the Airmont area. 

Ramapo Police have extra patrols following a series of car break-ins in the Airmont area. 

 Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Brady Orlando Roldan-Lluguilema, of Spring Valley, was pronounced dead after his vehicle veered off Kings Gate Road in Montebello and struck a tree on Saturday afternoon, July 5, the Ramapo Police Department told Daily Voice on Wednesday, July 9.

The crash happened around 1 p.m., as Daily Voice previously reported. Officers arrived to find Roldan-Lluguilema ejected from the vehicle after hitting a tree. Police began CPR before EMS personnel arrived and took over. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. 

A passenger in the car was also hospitalized and is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Ramapo Police Crash Investigation Unit. No further information has been released.

First responders at the scene included the Tallman and Suffern Fire Departments, W.P. Faist Ambulance Corps, and Rockland Paramedic Services. 

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE