ID Released Of Man, 70, Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash On Route 17 In NY (Update)

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 28, when troopers responded to a crash near Exit 130A in the town of Monroe, New York State Police said on Friday, Aug. 29.

According to investigators, a 2011 Mazda traveling westbound on Route 17 was seen by witnesses suddenly veering from the right lane into the left lane before swerving back.

The vehicle then left the roadway, ran off the shoulder, and continued into a wooded area where it struck several trees before coming to a stop.

The driver and only occupant, 70-year-old Robert S. Ihne of Chester, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.