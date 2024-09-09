Iconic Actor James Earl Jones Dies At 93 In Hudson Valley Home

The "Field of Dreams" star was 93. No cause of death was given.

Jones, a Pawling resident, is considered one of the greatest actors of his generation. From the Broadway stage, the silver screen, and a galaxy far, far away, the Mississippi-born actor had a range that few others could replicate.

He was a large man but could play gentle and meek characters, and his baritone voice could be calm and reassuring like in "The Lion King" or terrifying and icy-cold like in "Star Wars" as Darth Vadar, and on the "This is CNN" promos.

Jones' wife Cecilia Hart Jones died in 2016 at age 68.

James Earl Jones is one of only a few entertainers to win the EGOT — the nickname for Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tony Awards.

According to IMDB, Jones has over 200 acting credits on a resume that stretches over 60 years.

Actors and fans took to social media as word of his death spread to pay their respects.

