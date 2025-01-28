ICE Looking For 2 People In Hudson Valley, Attempting To Serve Warrants: Police

According to Sleepy Hollow Police Chief Anthony Bueti, around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the department was notified that ICE would be trying to serve immigration warrants to two specific people in the village.

Bueti added that ICE did not state or imply that there would be a "mass roundup" but that they were only looking for the two suspects with alleged criminal pasts.

As of 1:20 p.m., the department had not been notified of any updates. The department is not involved in ICE activities within the village, Bueti said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

