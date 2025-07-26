ICE Arrests NY Child Rapist After Prison Release, Feds Say

Jacobo Argueta Fuentes, 33, was arrested by ICE’s Buffalo Enforcement and Removal Operations team on Tuesday, July 23, in Ossining, federal authorities said.

The 33-year-old, who entered the country illegally around 2011, had been convicted of more than a dozen sex crimes involving minors, including seven counts of rape, two counts of using a child in a sexual performance, four counts of sexual abuse, and two counts of promoting prostitution, ICE said.

“This criminal alien is a vile human who depravedly victimized and sexually exploited innocent children in the state of New York,” said Deputy Field Office Director Joseph Freden of ICE Buffalo. “ICE will not tolerate those who engage in this despicable and horrific behavior against children.”

Argueta was originally encountered by immigration officers on March 1, 2019, at Riverhead Correctional Facility in Suffolk County (Long Island), where he admitted to illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border years earlier, ICE said.

He was sentenced to six years in prison on Jan. 9, 2020, and served his time in the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

ICE lodged an immigration detainer for Argueta’s release in May 2023, officials said. An immigration judge ordered him deported in December 2024.

He is now in ICE custody pending deportation.

