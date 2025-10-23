ICE Agents Detain 2 In Hudson Valley: Mayor Says Police Monitoring Situation

In a statement released Thursday, Ossining Mayor Rika Levin said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents “detained two individuals from a vehicle on Route 9” earlier in the morning. Levin added that ICE agents were also present on Spring Street.

"At this time, we do not have information about who or what they are investigating," Levin added.

The Ossining Police Department was notified after the initial incident and is monitoring the situation, according to the mayor.

"Our priority remains the safety and well-being of all our residents," Levin said in her statement.

She added that Neighbors Link and local schools have been informed, and updates will be shared as more details become available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

