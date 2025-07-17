'I Shot Him In The Head': Erie Council President Says NJ Mafia Got Him Off

“I said, ‘Nick, you know I can blow your head off.’ He said, ‘Go ahead.’ And I did. I shot him in the head, point-blank. This close,” Witherspoon told the crowd, holding his hand near his temple.

Witherspoon, now 80, shared the story as he explained why he had not attended rallies or the funeral for 43-year-old Marchello Woodard, who was shot and killed by a Pennsylvania parole officer earlier this month.

Mafia Connection Revealed

Witherspoon claimed the shooting happened in the early 1960s when he was a student athlete at Scottsbluff Junior College in Nebraska. He said the victim, identified in archived reports as Nicholas Deligianis, survived the point-blank gunshot and later lived into his 70s.

“I stayed in jail one night. I never went to court,” Witherspoon said.

Why not?

Because, according to Witherspoon, his uncle was connected to one of the New Jersey mafia families. That family allegedly made a few calls—from Newark to New York to Omaha—and within hours, Witherspoon said, he was free to return to basketball practice.

“That’s having the right contact at the right time,” he told the council chambers.

Past Violence Resurfaces Amid Woodard Outcry

Witherspoon's story emerged after two hours of public comment from residents demanding accountability for the death of Marchello Woodard, who was fatally shot by a state parole officer in Erie on July 2.

Witherspoon told the crowd he had "laid low" in recent weeks not out of apathy, but because the Woodard shooting resurfaced dark memories—from the dorm room gunfire to his brother’s mafia-related murder in Jersey City.

Councilmember Chuck Nelson said the tale, told in such blunt terms, felt like a confession.

“It certainly was shocking. It sounded like a confession for murder because he didn’t really say the outcome,” Nelson said, though he acknowledged Witherspoon has used the story to speak to youth about second chances.

Archived articles from 1962 back Witherspoon’s version to some extent: Deligianis was reported in “good condition” and the shooting was called an accident. Deligianis’s obituary later confirmed his football career ended due to a “campus accident.”

Erie Officials Caught Off Guard

After the meeting, Witherspoon declined to elaborate, telling reporters he had “nothing more to say.” City officials issued a terse statement saying they could not comment on the story, which allegedly occurred when Witherspoon was 17.

It’s unclear whether the public confession could reopen any legal proceedings, though Nebraska’s statute of limitations has long expired.

Witherspoon, originally from Newark, New Jersey, came to Erie after his time in Nebraska and has served on the City Council since 1995. In 2015, the city honored him by renaming a street “Witherspoon Lane” in recognition of his civic contributions.

Now, that legacy faces a new reckoning.

What’s Next?

Witherspoon said he plans to honor Woodard’s life by renaming his youth basketball league in his memory, pending the family’s approval. He also asked council members to co-sign a letter urging the Erie County District Attorney to release more information about the ongoing investigation into Woodard’s death.

Erie residents, meanwhile, are left questioning how a man who says he once shot someone in the head and got away with it rose to become the face of their city council.

