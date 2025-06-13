'I Hope You Die': HV Attorney Sent NY Supreme Court Judge Threatening Messages, DA Says

Yonkers resident Nicholas Leo, age 57, was arraigned Friday, June 13, in White Plains City Court on a felony charge stemming from a series of hostile electronic communications directed at Acting New York State Supreme Court Justice Susan M. Capeci, who presides over Westchester’s Integrated Domestic Violence Court, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced.

Leo, a registered attorney in New York who is based in Yonkers, is currently involved in both criminal and matrimonial proceedings before Justice Capeci. According to the felony complaint, he allegedly sent multiple disturbing messages threatening the judge’s life.

On Tuesday, May 27, Leo allegedly wrote, “I’m going to beat you.” Then, in a second message dated Friday, May 30, he said, “I wish you die tonight in a car fire.”

In another message sent on Wednesday, June 11, Leo stated, "I warned you month after month after month. If you take my kids from me for no reason, which you did, it’s not gonna go well,” and “I hope you die,” according to the District Attorney’s Office.

White Plains Judge John P. Collins Jr. ordered Leo held at the Westchester County Jail and issued a temporary order of protection for Justice Capeci. Leo is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday, June 18.

