'I Have A Gun': Nypd Detective Points Gun At Teens In NY Road Rage Incident, DA Says

John O’Connell, age 36, of Patterson in Putnam County, was charged with menacing, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the incident, Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

The incident happened in Somers on Thursday, Aug. 28, at around 8:30 p.m. Three 16-year-olds from Westchester and Putnam counties were driving east on Route 6 when they stopped suddenly because of changing traffic patterns, according to court records.

O’Connell, driving a 2024 Honda behind them, was forced to brake suddenly. He then pulled up alongside the teens and yelled, “I have a gun” while pointing a loaded Glock 19 pistol at the victim-driver, prosecutors said.

He then drove aggressively toward them before the teens were able to get away and call police, according to their depositions.

O’Connell was arraigned Friday, Aug. 29 in Somers Town Court, where he pleaded not guilty. He was released on his own recognizance, as the charges are not bail-eligible, and temporary orders of protection were issued for the victims.

"It is unacceptable for anyone to turn a traffic grievance into a lethal threat," Cacace said in a statement on Tuesday, adding, "The teenage victims in this case demonstrated a laudable measure of composure in navigating a dangerous situation to safety, and I commend them for their courage."

O’Connell has been temporarily suspended from the NYPD. He is due back in court on Monday, Sept. 8.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.