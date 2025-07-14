Mostly Cloudy 79°

‘I Ain’t Paying’: Man Pulls Box Cutter On Rockland Clerk Over Drink, Fights Police, Cops Say

A 32-year-old man is facing a string of charges after allegedly robbing a Rockland County convenience store with a box cutter and leading police on a brief foot chase, authorities said.

Edwin Pickering of Haverstraw, 32, is accused of brandishing a box cutter during a robbery at the Open Every Day store on North Main Street in Spring Valley, police said.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Spring Valley Police Department
Ben Crnic
The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 12, at the Open Every Day store located at 29 South Main St. in Spring Valley, according to the Spring Valley Police Department.

Police say the suspect, later identified as Edwin L. Pickering, age 32, of Haverstraw, walked into the store and stole a Four Loko alcoholic beverage without paying. When confronted by the cashier outside, Pickering allegedly pulled an orange box cutter from his pocket and threatened the employee, saying, “I ain’t paying for s---,” according to police documents.

The threat caused the victim to fear for his safety, police said.

A short time later, a patrol officer spotted Pickering a few blocks away. When the officer attempted to detain him, Pickering fled and resisted arrest. A struggle ensued, during which the officer managed to disarm Pickering and seize the box cutter before backup officers arrived to assist in taking him into custody, according to the department. 

A video of the struggle later made its way online on The Monsey Scoop: 

Pickering was treated for minor injuries and refused further medical evaluation. The officer was also evaluated as a precaution, police said. 

Pickering, who has three prior felony convictions, was arraigned and remanded to the Rockland County Jail. He was charged with:

  • First-degree robbery;
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon;
  • Resisting arrest;
  • Obstructing governmental administration;
  • Disorderly conduct.

He is scheduled to appear again in Spring Valley Village Court.

