I-87 Crash Turns Into Brawl, Then Woman Caught Drunk With Kids in Car In NY, Police Say

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 10, when troopers were sent to Interstate 87 southbound in Yonkers for a report of a two-car crash and a physical altercation between the drivers involved, New York State Police announced on Tuesday, July 15.

Troopers say the crash involved a Volkswagen Atlas driven by Kaitlyn Slicker-Abulteen, age 35, of Warwick. Before officers arrived, Slicker-Abulteen and the other driver allegedly got into a fight, according to authorities.

During the investigation, police said Slicker-Abulteen showed signs of intoxication and failed field sobriety tests. She was arrested and taken in for processing, where she submitted a breath sample showing a blood alcohol content of 0.14 percent—well above the legal limit, police added.

To make matters worse, troopers said they also discovered that two children were passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Slicker-Abulteen was charged with second-degree harassment, aggravated DWI under Leandra's Law, driving while intoxicated, and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher.

She was issued tickets returnable to Yonkers City Court on Tuesday, July 30, and released to a sober third party. The Yonkers Police Department helped at the scene, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.