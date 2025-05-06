HV Math Teacher Busted With Child Porn Following Cybertip, Police Say (Update)

Sullivan County resident Christopher Dedonato, 26, of Liberty, was taken into custody Monday, May 5, following an investigation by New York State Police.

Dedonato has worked as a math teacher at Liberty High School since 2022, according to his LinkedIn profile. Prior to that, he worked as a substitute teacher for both the Liberty Central and Beacon City school districts.

New York State Police opened an investigation after receiving a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A search of his Liberty residence on Tuesday, April 22, turned up multiple sexually explicit images of children, police said.

Dedonato faces seven counts of promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child, and one count of possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, both felonies.

He was arraigned in Thompson Town Court and remanded to the Sullivan County jail on a $50,000 bond.

In a letter to parents, the Liberty Central School District said it was made aware of the investigation on Tuesday, April 22, and Dedonato had been placed on immediate paid administrative leave pending further investigation.

The alleged crimes are not believed to involve any Liberty students, the district added.

“The safety of our students is our top priority,” said Superintendent Patrick Sullivan. “We remind our students if they see or experience anything suspicious to report it to a trusted adult or through our Anonymous Alerts portal.

The school district made counseling available for students.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact New York State Police at 845-344-5300.

