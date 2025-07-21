NY Man Sexually Abused Children, Including One Under 13, Police Say

Joel Deutsch, of Monticello, was arrested Tuesday, July 15, after an investigation by the New York State Police and Sullivan County Child Protective Services.

Police concluded that Deutsch engaged in sexual conduct with two minors—one under the age of 13 in Rockland County, and another under the age of 15 in Sullivan County, according to investigators.

Deutsch also provided alcohol and vape products to minors, police said.

He is now facing a series of felony and misdemeanor charges across both jurisdictions, including 12 counts of rape, as well as predatory sexual assault of a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned in Ramapo Town Court and remanded to the Rockland County Jail without bail.

State Police are continuing the investigation and ask anyone with information about the case to contact them at 845-344-5300, referencing case #NY250060221.

