HV Child Sex Offender Had Explicit Images Of Kids, Including Infants: Police

Matthew Maurer, 38, of Catskill, was re-arrested Tuesday, June 10, following a months-long New York State Police investigation into reported materials depicting child sexual exploitation.

The case began in late January, when Maurer arrived for a mandatory meeting with his parole officer. During the meeting, the parole officer discovered explicit images and videos involving minors on his phone, police said. Some of the material allegedly involved infants.

He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a sexual performance by a child under the age of 16, a felony, and was remanded to the Greene County jail while the case proceeds.

Maurer was already a registered sex offender, according to state records. He previously served 18 months in prison after a 2019 conviction for attempted sexual abuse of a child under 13, also in Greene County. At the time of his arrest, he was serving seven years of post-release supervision.

Prior to that, he was convicted of forcibly touching a 14-year-old girl in Greene County, in 2011.

If convicted on the latest charge, Maurer could face up to four years in prison and 10 years of probation.

