Hurricane Melissa Explodes To Become Rare Category 5 Storm With 160 MPH Winds

The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters confirmed the storm's strength early Monday, Oct. 27, as conditions in Jamaica are expected to deteriorate significantly later in the day, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Deadly Path Across Caribbean

Melissa has already claimed at least four lives across Haiti and the Dominican Republic, where heavy rain, storm surge, and strong winds have wreaked havoc over the weekend.

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that Melissa's impacts will only grow more catastrophic as the storm approaches Jamaica, Cuba, and the Bahamas in the coming days.

The storm is expected to make landfall as a Category 5 hurricane along Jamaica’s southern coast at approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28, roughly 60 miles west of Kingston.

This would mark the first Category 5 hurricane landfall in Jamaica’s modern history, with life-threatening conditions including storm surge, flooding, and destructive winds forecast to devastate the region.

AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva emphasized the storm’s unusual strength, saying that “Melissa has rapidly intensified in recent days, fueled by the exceptionally warm waters of the Western Atlantic, and the potential for catastrophic damage cannot be overstated.”

Impacts On US East Coast

While the immediate risk to the US East Coast remains low, meteorologists are closely monitoring Melissa’s path.

“The timing and strength of a dip in the jet stream over the eastern United States this week will help determine the path Melissa takes,” DaSilva said.

If the storm moves closer to the US, indirect effects such as rough surf and rip currents along the coastline are expected later this week.

Farther north, there is a moderate chance Melissa could veer westward toward Atlantic Canada, bringing heavier impacts to the region by early November.

In the Northeast, a mass of colder air is expected to arrive just as the calendar turns from October to November.

Rapidly Intensifying Giant

Melissa’s rapid intensification, going from a tropical storm to a major hurricane in just nine hours on Saturday, Oct. 25, has raised alarms among meteorologists.

The warm waters of the Western Atlantic have been a critical factor, acting as a fuel source for the storm’s explosive growth.

What Lies Ahead

Melissa is forecast to gradually shift northwest through the Western Caribbean before turning northward under the influence of the jet stream.

The storm will likely track northeast later in the week, passing near or over parts of the Bahamas before moving into the open Atlantic. However, its impacts on Jamaica, Haiti, and Cuba are expected to be devastating, with widespread flooding, structural damage, and power outages anticipated.

Residents across the Caribbean and the southeastern US are urged to stay updated on Melissa’s progress as additional warnings and advisories are issued.

