Here's How, When Hurricane Ernesto Will Affect Northeast

"Seas and surf will build along the East Coast from south to north into this weekend," according to AccuWeather.com, which notes that "swimmers are strongly urged to only swim under the watchful eye of lifeguards and obey local restrictions due to weather and surf conditions."

After a mainly sunny day on Friday, Aug. 16, with a high in the mid-80s, there will be a chance for rain and showers during the afternoon and evening on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Precipitation will be more widespread on Sunday, Aug 18, with a chance of showers in the morning and showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the upper 70s.

Downpours are most likely in the areas shown in green in the image above.

More showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday, Aug. 19, mainly in the afternoon and evening. It will be another cloudy day with a high temperature in the low 80s.

The outlook for Tuesday, Aug. 20, calls for partly sunny skies, a high temperature in the mid-70s, and a slight chance of showers.

