Hunter Hospitalized After Accidental Shooting In Hudson Valley

Ulster County Sheriff's deputies were called to Woods Road in Kingston on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 7 a.m., where they found the hunter in his pickup truck with a severe injury to his left forearm, said Capt. Joseph Sciutto.

Sciutto said the deputies administered first aid until EMS arrived; the Catskill man was then airlifted to Westchester Medical Center for advanced care.

The accident occurred when his 30/30 lever action rifle discharged as he climbed into his tree stand.

The victim's name was not provided.

