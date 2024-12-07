Mostly Cloudy 30°

Hunter Hospitalized After Accidental Shooting In Hudson Valley

An early morning hunting expedition turned perilous for a 26-year-old man, who was hospitalized following a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

A hunter was airlifted to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash / Fas Khan
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

Ulster County Sheriff's deputies were called to Woods Road in Kingston on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 7 a.m., where they found the hunter in his pickup truck with a severe injury to his left forearm, said Capt. Joseph Sciutto.

Sciutto said the deputies administered first aid until EMS arrived; the Catskill man was then airlifted to Westchester Medical Center for advanced care. 

The accident occurred when his 30/30 lever action rifle discharged as he climbed into his tree stand.

The victim's name was not provided.

