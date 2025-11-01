Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Hundreds Of Teens Found At Dix Hills Party Where Alcohol Led To Hospitalizations: Police

A man and his wife were arrested for hosting a massive underage drinking party at their Dix Hills home, Suffolk County police announced on Saturday, Nov. 1.

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Scott Rodgerson @scottrodgerson
Philip Bacarella, 51, and his wife, Rita Bacarella, 51, were charged with violating the county’s Social Host Law and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child after authorities broke up a large party at their 63 Seward Drive residence on Friday, Oct. 31, at about 9:40 p.m., according to police.

Officers responded after multiple 911 callers reported a large gathering with a possible overdose victim. When police arrived, they found several hundred teenagers both inside the home and around the neighborhood. Two 16-year-old girls, who did not live at the address, were discovered suffering symptoms consistent with alcohol poisoning. They were transported by the Dix Hills Fire Department to Huntington Hospital for treatment, the release said.

Investigators said the homeowners had set up a large party tent and portable toilets for the event. A social media post advertising the party indicated that more than 500 guests were expected and that admission was being charged, according to police.

Both Philip and Rita Bacarella were issued Desk Appearance Tickets and are scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Nov. 20, police said.

