Hundreds Of Injured NYC Workers Harassed, Silenced — Now They'll Share $1.4M Settlement

Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday, Oct. 21, announced a $1.5 million settlement with Alba Services, its owner Andrew Horan, and several affiliated firms for widespread violations that spanned nearly a decade.

The deal requires Alba to pay $1.4 million in restitution to more than 700 current and former employees and to adopt sweeping reforms to end harassment, retaliation, and insurance fraud, James’ office said.

Investigators found that between 2016 and 2024, Alba repeatedly failed to report workplace injuries as required by law, instructed employees not to file workers’ compensation claims, and retaliated against those who did.

In some cases, the company publicly named workers who sought benefits, accused them of fraud, and even offered cash rewards for information against them.

The Attorney General’s Office also found that Alba interfered with medical care by sending company representatives to hospitals and clinics to downplay injuries or misrepresent how accidents occurred. The company had agreements with certain urgent care centers to funnel workers away from emergency treatment and keep claims off the books.

Beyond the injury cover-ups, Alba was cited for fostering a culture of sexual harassment, James’ office said. At least two female employees reported repeated inappropriate behavior from a foreman who sent unwanted messages, made physical advances, and retaliated when rejected.

One woman who attempted to report the misconduct saw her hours cut until she was removed from the schedule. Under the settlement, the foreman must be terminated, and Alba is required to establish robust anti-harassment training in English, Spanish, and Russian.

The investigation revealed that Alba’s misconduct disproportionately harmed immigrant and non-union workers, many of whom feared retaliation. By suppressing claims, Alba cut its insurance costs and gained an unfair edge over law-abiding competitors, James’ office said.

“For nearly a decade, Alba silenced injured workers, manipulated insurance costs, and allowed a culture of harassment to fester on its worksites,” James said in a statement. “We have made sure that Alba can no longer threaten, intimidate, or exploit its workforce.”

As part of the settlement, Alba will remain under state monitoring for at least three years, with the option to extend oversight to six years if violations persist. The company must also submit regular compliance reports.

Labor leaders praised the outcome, saying the restitution represents accountability for hundreds of workers who were silenced for years. “This settlement isn’t just about Alba,” said Anthony Vita of Laborers’ Local 79. “It is about non-union workers throughout the City who suffer under similar circumstances.”

Eligible Alba workers will be able to file claims through a settlement administrator. Any leftover funds not used for administration will be redirected to maximize payments to affected workers.

James encourages New Yorkers who believe they have been victims of labor law violations or workplace sexual harassment to contact the OAG by filing a confidential complaint online or calling 212-416-8700.

