Hudson Valley Welcomes New Licensed Pot Dispensary

The new store, located in Dutchess County in the Town of Poughkeepsie, broke ground on Monday, Nov. 25, at 2615 South Road.

The dispensary is nestled behind Buff City Soap and opposite The Yoga House, with plans to open its doors in Spring 2025.

Town Supervisor Rebecca Edwards expressed enthusiasm for the new venture and stressed the town's commitment to regulated and safe cannabis sales.

Officials said Dutchess Roots aims to integrate into the community by focusing on education, safety, and a sophisticated retail environment.

The dispensary will offer pre-order options and personalized in-store purchases.

For more updates on Dutchess Roots or to subscribe to its mailing list, visit www.dutchessroots.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.